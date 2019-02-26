De “Sunrise” a “Roma”. Veja o vídeo que reúne uma cena de cada filme vencedor do Óscar para Melhor Realização

São 90 filmes, apresentados em apenas 10 minutos. O canal Burguer Fiction, especialista em vídeos sobre a sétima arte, criou um para servir de teaser à gala dos Óscares, reunindo uma cena de cada filme vencedor da estatueta para Melhor Realização. À data a que foi publicado, não se sabia ainda que “Roma”, de Alfonso Cuarón, ocuparia o número 91 desta ilustre lista, e por isso o vídeo acaba com a apresentação dos candidatos.

Os filmes começaram a ser premiados em 1927/28 e o primeiro da lista é “Sunrise: A Song Of Two Humans”, de Charles Rosher e Karl Struss. O que se segue é uma viagem pelos grandes clássicos da cinematografia, com algumas paragens imprescindíveis em 1943 (ainda durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial, com a vitória de “O Fantasma da Ópera”), em 1959, quando “O Diário de Anne Frank”, de William C. Mellor, foi premiado, em 1968, com “Romeu e Julieta”, de Pasqualino De Santis, ou em 1997, com o recordista de receitas de bilheteira “Titanic”.

Há ainda a reter que entre 1939 e 1967 os filmes a preto e branco concorriam paralelamente aos coloridos. E que, bem mais grave do que isso, foi preciso esperar até 2017 para ter uma mulher realizadora a ser selecionada para a lista de finalistas. Chama-se Rachel Morrison e aconteceu pelo filme “Mudbound - As Lamas do Mississípi”. Não ganhou.

Abaixo a lista completa de vencedores, por ordem cronológica e com os títulos originais:

Sunrise: A Song Of Two Humans (1927/28) - Charles Rosher & Karl Struss

White Shadows In The South Seas (1928/29) - Clyde De Vinna

With Byrd At The South Pole (1929/30) - Joseph T. Rucker & Willard Van der Veer

Tabu: A Story Of The South Seas (1930/31) - Floyd Crosby

Shanghai Express (1931/32) - Lee Garmes

A Farewell To Arms (1932/33) - Charles Lang

Cleopatra (1934) - Victor Milner

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) - Hal Mohr

Anthony Adverse (1936 B&W) - Tony Gaudio

The Garden Of Allah (1936 COLOR) - W. Howard Greene & Harold Rosson

The Good Earth (1937 B&W) - Karl Freund

A Star Is Born (1937 COLOR) - W. Howard Greene

The Great Waltz (1938 B&W) - Joseph Ruttenberg

Sweethearts (1938 COLOR) - Oliver T. Marsh & Allen Davey

Wuthering Heights (1939 B&W) - Gregg Toland

Gone With The Wind (1939 COLOR) - Ernest Haller & Ray Rennahan

Rebecca (1940 B&W) - George Barnes

The Thief Of Bagdad (1940 COLOR) - Georges Perinal

How Green Was My Valley (1941 B&W) - Arthur C. Miller

Blood And Sand (1941 COLOR) - Ernest Palmer & Ray Rennahan

Mrs. Miniver (1942 B&W) - Joseph Ruttenberg

The Black Swan (1942 COLOR) - Leon Shamroy

The Song Of Bernadette (1943 B&W) - Arthur C. Miller

Phantom Of The Opera (1943 COLOR) - Hal Mohr & W. Howard Greene

Laura (1944 B&W) - Joseph LaShelle

Wilson (1944 COLOR) - Leon Shamroy

The Picture Of Dorian Gray (1945 B&W) - Harry Stradling

Leave Her To Heaven (1945 COLOR) - Leon Shamroy

Anna And The King Of Siam (1945 B&W) - Arthur C. Miller

The Yearling (1946 COLOR) - Charles Rosher, Leonard Smith & Arthur E. Arling

Great Expectations (1947 B&W) - Guy Green

Black Narcissus (1947 COLOR) - Jack Cardiff

The Naked City (1948 B&W) - William H. Daniels

Joan Of Arc (1948 COLOR) - Joseph A. Valentine, William V. Skall & Winton Hoch

Battleground (1949 B&W) - Paul C. Vogel

She Wore A Yellow Ribbon (1949 COLOR) - Winton Hoch

The Third Man (1950 B&W) - Robert Krasker

King Solomon’s Mines (1950 COLOR) - Robert Surtees

A Place In The Sun (1951 B&W) - William C. Mellor

An American In Paris (1951 COLOR) - Alfred Gilks & John Alton

The Bad And The Beautiful (1952 B&W) - Robert Surtees

The Quiet Man (1952 COLOR) - Winton Hoch & Archie Stout

From Here To Eternity (1953 B&W) - Burnett Guffey

Shane (1953 COLOR) - Loyal Griggs

On The Waterfront (1954 B&W) - Boris Kaufman

Three Coins In The Fountain (1954 COLOR) - Milton R. Krasner

The Rose Tattoo (1955 B&W) - James Wong Howe

To Catch A Thief (1955 COLOR) - Robert Burks

Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956 B&W) - Joseph Ruttenberg

Around The World In 80 Days (1956 COLOR) - Lionel Lindon

The Bridge On The River Kwai (1957) - Jack Hildyard

The Defiant Ones (1958 B&W) - Sam Leavitt

Gigi (1958 COLOR) - Joseph Ruttenberg

The Diary Of Anne Frank (1959 B&W) - William C. Mellor

Ben-Hur (1959 COLOR) - Robert Surtees

Sons And Lovers (1960 B&W) - Freddie Francis

Spartacus (1960 COLOR) - Russel Metty

The Hustler (1961 B&W) - Eugen Schufftan

West Side Story (1961 COLOR) - Daniel L. Fapp

The Longest Day (1962 B&W) - Jean Bourgoin & Walter Wottitz

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962 COLOR) - Freddie Young

Hud (1963 B&W) - James Wong Howe

Cleopatra (1963 COLOR) - Leon Shamroy

Zorba The Greek (1964 B&W) - Walter Lassally

My Fair Lady (1964 COLOR) - Harry Stradling

Ship Of Fools (1965 B&W) - Ernest Laszlo

Doctor Zhivago (1965 COLOR) - Freddie Young

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966 B&W) - Haskell Wexler

A Man For All Seasons (1966 COLOR) - Ted Moore

Bonnie And Clyde (1967) - Burnett Guffey

Romeo And Juliet (1968) - Pasqualino De Santis

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969) - Conrad L. Hall

Ryan’s Daughter (1970) - Freddie Young

Fiddler On The Roof (1971) - Oswald Morris

Cabaret (1972) - Geoffrey Unsworth

Cries And Whispers (1973) - Sven Nykvist

The Towering Inferno (1974) - Fred J. Koenekamp & Joseph F. Biroc

Barry Lyndon (1975) - John Alcott

Bound For Glory (1976) - Haskell Wexler

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977) - Vilmos Zsigmond

Days Of Heaven (1978) - Nestor Almendros

Apocalypse Now (1979) - Vittorio Storaro

Tess (1980) - Geoffrey Unsworth & Ghislain Cloquet

Reds (1981) - Vittorio Storaro

Gandhi (1982) - Billy Williams & Ronnie Taylor

Fanny And Alexander (1983) - Sven Nykvist

The Killing Fields (1984) - Chris Menges

Out Of Africa (1985) - David Watkin

The Mission (1986) - Chris Menges

The Last Emperor (1987) - Vittorio Storaro

Mississippi Burning (1988) - Peter Biziou

Glory (1989) - Freddie Francis

Dances With Wolves (1990) - Dean Semler

JFK (1991) - Robert Richardson

A River Runs Through It (1992) - Philippe Rousselot

Schindler’s List (1993) - Janusz Kaminski

Legends Of The Fall (1994) - John Toll

Braveheart (1995) - John Toll

The English Patient (1996) - John Seale

Titanic (1997) - Russell Carpenter

Saving Private Ryan (1998) - Janusz Kaminski

American Beauty (1999) - Conrad L. Hall

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) - Peter Pau

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001) - Andrew Lesnie

Road To Perdition (2002) - Conrad L. Hall

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003) - Russell Boyd

The Aviator (2004) - Robert Richardson

Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005) - Dion Beebe

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) - Guillermo Navarro

There Will Be Blood (2007) - Robert Elswit

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) - Anthony Dod Mantle

Avatar (2009) - Mauro Fiore

Inception (2010) - Wally Pfister

Hugo (2011) - Robert Richardson

Life Of Pi (2012) - Claudio Miranda

Gravity (2013) - Emmanuel Lubezki

Birdman (2014) - Emmanuel Lubezki

The Revenant (2015) - Emmanuel Lubezki

La La Land (2016) - Linus Sandgren

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) - Roger Deakins

Roma (2018) - Alfonso Cuarón

